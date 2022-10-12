How a fall down a staircase landed the late William Chepkut in ICU

Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut during the grand opening of Living Room International Hospital at Kipkorgot in Ainabkoi, Uasin Gishu County on August 27, 2019. Deputy President William was the chief guest. JARED NYATAYA (Eldoret).

Former Ainabkoi member of Parliament William Chepkut died on October 8, 2022.

His family revealed he had been battling kidney issues and collapsed at home before being rushed to Mediheal Hospital in Parklands, Nairobi.

He was pronounced dead on arrival.

In a past media interview, while he was still a sitting Parliamentarian, the late Chepkut narrated from his hospital bed how he once ended up in Intensive Care after a fall down a staircase.

“So I missed one step (at a city hotel) then I rolled about 50 meters down. After rolling I collapsed then they took me to Nairobi Hospital, straight to ICU (intensive care unit), straight to (get an) MRI (Magnetic resonance imaging) and X-ray but it was not so serious and I took it lightly.

Then I went to Dubai for further consultation and they told me, ‘you must go for surgery.’,” said the late Chepkut in January 2022.

He had been in the hospital for two months before the interview with KTN News, and he was slated to have surgery on his injured knees.

He later injured his hand and doctors had to put in metal and screws which were scheduled to be removed in about two or three years to come.

According to the family who spoke to the media, the late politician had been admitted to hospital in late 2021 and early 2022; and had been battling kidney disease for years.

Several leaders mourned him as a humorous, humble and sociable leader who was down-to-earth and witty.

A community farewell service has been scheduled for October 17 while his burial has been scheduled for October 18, 2022, at his home in Uasin Gishu County after a funeral service at Kapsundei Primary School.

In the meantime, a statement from the family revealed that they were planning to hold two fundraising events in Nairobi and Eldoret have been scheduled to help cater for the burial ceremony.

Before his passing, the late William Kamuren Chirchir Chepkut served as an Ainabkoi member of Parliament from 2017 until 2022 when he lost the race to Samuel Chepkong’a.

Before he entered politics, he served as a personal assistant in the Office of the President from 1997 to 2003.

