How a multi-agency team nabbed an armed terror suspect in Riruta

DCI recover a Glock pistol with six rounds of ammunition during the arrest of Ferdinand Indangasi. PHOTO| COURTESY

DCI recover a Glock pistol with six rounds of ammunition during the arrest of Ferdinand Indangasi. PHOTO| COURTESY





The intricate details surrounding a daring multi-agency operation that culminated in the arrest of an armed terror suspect in Riruta, Kiambu County, have now come to light.

The operation was a collaborative effort of various law enforcement agencies and is symbolic of their commitment to maintaining public safety.

The operation began when a team of skilled investigators from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) successfully apprehended Ferdinand Indangasi, aged 41, as he strolled near Skymatt Supermarket in the Dagoretti area.

The arrest was swiftly followed by a search of his person, revealing five sachets of a white substance suspected to be cocaine.

“In another pocket, the officers discovered radicalization literature with extremist teachings, linked to militia group Al Shabaab,” a statement by the DCI read in part.

Also read: Exclusive: Shiksha Arora – Surviving Westgate terror and my journalism career

This revelation prompted the DCI team to instruct the suspect to lead them to his nearby supermarket residence.

Upon entering the suspect’s residence, officers discovered a loaded Glock pistol with six rounds of ammunition.

The search yielded further evidence, including a sum of Sh31,000 in cash and a stash of 4-inch nails weighing 25 kilograms. These nails were suspected to be earmarked for the assembly of improvised explosive devices.

The development prompted the DCI team to liaise with their counterparts from the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) Headquarters.

Additional inquiries unveiled Indangasi’s criminal history, revealing that he had previously served a 15-year prison sentence at Shimo La Tewa Prisons.

The ATPU investigators are actively interrogating the suspect, aiming to glean vital information before proceeding to detain him pending his court appearance. The suspect will be arraigned in court on Monday, August 21, 2023.

This significant breakthrough transpired just four days after another wanted terror suspect, Zuena Nakhumicha Machabe, aged 34, was apprehended in Tanzania.

Machabe, who held a position in the banking sector, was subsequently handed over to Kenyan authorities from Tanzania.

On August 7, 2023, she was arraigned at the Kahawa Law Courts, marking a substantial stride in the ongoing efforts to ensure the nation’s security.

Also read: Night of Terror: Fatal fight erupts over polygamous Githurai 44 man