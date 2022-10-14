How bar manager disarmed Ida Odinga’s bodyguard and shot him





A police bodyguard assigned to former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s spouse, Ida, was on Friday morning shot dead in Kisumu by a bar manager.

Confirming the incident, Kisumu County Commander Alphonse Kimathi said the security officer identified as Barack Onyango Oduor, was shot by his gun after the bar manager disarmed him.

In a police report seen by Nairobi News, the manager identified as Collins Okundi, a Manager of Club Signature Kisumu, ambushed the deceased who was in the company of a male and female friend at Victoria Gardens Estate at around 3 in the morning and confrontation ensued.

“Upon reaching the Estate, one Collins Okundi, a Manager of Club Signature Kisumu suddenly appeared and a scuffle ensued between Donar Kajwang and Cpl Barrack Otieno Oduor.

In the process, Collins Okundi disarmed the police officer and fatally shot him twice in the head and leg,” the report reads in part.

Mr Kajwang was also shot in the leg and was rushed to the Aga Khan Hospital Kisumu in stable condition.

Police are looking for the suspect who escaped with the deceased firearm.

Police at the scene recovered a spent cartridge and a bullet head.

His body was moved to Star Hospital Mortuary awaiting a postmortem as police intensify efforts to apprehend the suspect and recover the missing firearm.

Mr Odinga’s team also confirmed the incident.

“Yes, we have information of him being shot dead. We do not have further information as of now,” said Mr Odinga’s spokesperson Dennis Onyango.

The wife of Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya leader Raila Odinga, mama Ida, is safe and was not with the deceased at the time of the incident.

Barrack Oduor, who went by the social media handle Barrack Jaraha Tho Kinapo, on Facebook, was a fierce and loyal supporter of Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga and loyally protected his wife, Mama Ida.

Mr Oduor leaves behind a wife and five children.

