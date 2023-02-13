How barman saved three men from ‘mchele babes’ in the city





Police in Ruiru has arrested three women suspected of being part of a gang operating within the Eastern By-pass where they stupefy unsuspecting men before robbing them.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said that three men had turned up at a local club identified as Green Spot Gardens located along the busy road and interacted with the three women before they were stupefied in the process.

The three women have been identified as Ms Hellen Wambui, 36, Ms Irene Wairimu, 30 and Ms Fidelis Wambui, 34.

“Three men who were enjoying their drinks at a popular nyama choma and drinking joint located at Kamakis along the Eastern By-Pass, will be lucky to celebrate their Valentine’s Day with their main, after being saved from a pack of pishori babes by a bar manager,” the statement read in part.

Police say that the three women arrived and took a position within the busy joint before they started interacting with the men.

The statement revealed that they ate goat ribs alongside chicken as they went on drinking alcohol and enjoying the moments.

It remains unclear who between the men and the women arrived at the joint before the other, but eventually, they were all seated at one table, each enjoying moments with the other.

Describing the men as those filled with boyish excitement, the DCI said that the group of six enjoyed songs by popular Kikuyu musician Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh.

As the evening progressed, the women went ahead and laced their drinks with their tablets and started wooing the men that it was time they retired to bed.

“Luckily, the barman who was at the counter noticed the sudden turn of events as the three men appeared sleepy all at once, prompting him to call our officers who responded immediately,” the DCI said.

The women are expected to be arraigned in court today, February 13, 2023.

