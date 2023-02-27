How motorbike accident led to actress Kate Kamau’s ‘pregnancy’





Award-winning actress Kate Kamau has narrated how she learnt she was pregnant after an accident.

Speaking in a recent interview, the mother of two said she learnt she was pregnant when she was already four months.

“The father of my child and I went out then had a motorbike accident and had to go to hospital and the doctor brought the results and said that I was okay and the child is fine too and that I was four months pregnant,” she explained.

She added she was shocked by the doctor’s news as she was tiny back then and had a flat tummy.

Kate Actress is a mother of two, a teen son, and a three-year-old daughter.

She got pregnant with her son when she was in campus in Uganda.

In a past interview, Kate spoke about how her mother took a loan of Sh400K for her school fees in Uganda only for her to get pregnant within the first three months of joining campus.

She added that things were not easy as she had disappointed her mum who had invested so much in her education.

“I went to Kampala (International University in Uganda) in 2006 and did not complete my course because I got pregnant and came back to Nairobi,” she said.

“I made bad choices but I have turned my life around and my son Leon Kamau is the most important thing to me now. My mum always jokes that he is the degree I brought from Uganda.”

She welcomed her second child, daughter, Karla, with her husband Phillip Karanja in 2019.

In the interview, Kate also narrated how her family kicked her out of her home when she ventured into acting as a profession.

According to the mother of two, acting was not considered a serious profession and her mum could not understand why she was coming back home late.

“As a matter of fact, I was kicked out and she could not understand me coming late. She thought I was doing other things. She is currently very supportive and is my number one fan.”

