How Charlene Chelagat Ruto is different from other first daughters





The role of a first daughter has most times gone unnoticed because the last four presidents’ children did not seek out the limelight.

They were all so low-key. Then in comes Charlene Chelagat Ruto, President William Ruto’s third born.

Charlene has actively participated in her father’s campaigns and is now taking an active role in serving the country in various ways.

The graduate of Day Star University studied Communication, and she is using that knowledge to let netizens and the Kenyan people what she is working on.

Also read: DJ Mo’s former alleged mistress now married, living in America

The President has seven children, including Nadia Cherono, the adopted daughter of the President.

Among the seven children of the President, Charlene is the most vibrant. Her ambition and zeal has caught the country’s attention following trips and meetings with certain leaders across the African continent.

This week, she led the Kenyan delegation that attended the 14th edition of the MEDays 2022 Forum in Morocco, sponsored by the Pan African Movement, which attracted several regional leaders.

She championed Pan-Africanism and represented African youth and women in the forum.

Also, she said that there is a need for young African leaders to understand their countries’ political systems so that they may inject positive change through various bilateral avenues.

“We loved our time of sharing with the young parliamentarians of the Moroccan government.”

Also read: Woman hosting Samidoh in America responds to Karen Nyamu’s diss

Her style of gaining attention comes barely three months since her father took over the office.

Ms. Charlene’s style is close to that of ODM party leader Mr. Raila Odinga’s daughter Winnie Odinga, who also led the campaigns for her father’s election to the top seat.

Unlike Charlene, Winnie went the extra mile of being part of the campaign leaders attending several events and even calling on women to rally behind her father’s bid.

Former Head of State Uhuru Kenyatta’s children were out of politics and mostly avoided public attention.

Mr. Kenyatta’s daughter Ngina Kenyatta was hardly seen in major events and kept a low key even in social media.

Also, read our top stories today:

411 secrets: Comedian with KRA drama buys posh wife car

‘Oh! He died a painful death,’ Wife of pilot in Precision Air crash reveals last moments

411 secrets: Rebellious rich kid gets baby with the politician

‘Karen Nyamu, you need mental evaluation,’ Samidoh’s US host Bernice says