How comedian Nasra Yusuf attempted to ‘upstage’ Priscilla wa Imani





Comedian Nasra Yusuf attempted to ‘upstage’ whistling TikToker Priscilla wa Imani after Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja expressed his willingness to meet the trending content creator.

A video posted on Nasra’s Instagram account, captured the comedian, dressed in red t-shirt and white headscarf, whistling back at Governor Sakaja while telling him that she too wants to meet him.

“Naskia Sakaja anatafuta Priscillah wa Imani, niko hapa mkuu (I hear Sakaja is looking for Priscilla wa Imani. Here I am boss),” she captioned the video.

“Sakaja… mimi ndio Priscilla wa Imani… nakuja,” she says while mimicking the content creator.

However, netizens have criticized her whistling skills saying Priscilla wa Imani is a notch higher.

Nasra pulled the hilarious stunt just a day after Governor Sakaja responded to Priscilla wa Imani’s request for a meeting.

In the TikTok video, Priscilla is seen doing her trademark whistle and giving a shout to the fovernor.

“Priscilla wa Imani niko Nairobiii… Sakajaaaa… Sakaja weee… Priscilla wa Imani anakutafuta Sakaja weeee….,” she says in the video.

Governor Sakaja replied with his own video, inviting the content creator to City Hall.

“Priscilla wa Imani… unafanya nini Nyamakima? Toka… Niko City Hall,” he says while mimicking the content creator’s whistle

Barely a year ago, Nasra confirmed that she had broken up with her hubby, Rashid Abdalla. Nasra, in an Instagram post, wished her ex-hubby well, saying he deserved to be happy and be with someone better.

“So yes I’m single… anyone who knows me knows I have fought for that relationship. I lost touch with my family because of it, I lost myself and my career. I lost friends because of it. I got constant criticism from my community because of it but I was still willing to make it work even though the roots of our problems were the same year in year out for five years,” she said.

