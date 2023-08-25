How cop killer gangster concealed his criminal activities from neighbours





Mr John Kamau alias Faruk, an armed robber who was shot dead this week in Soweto Slums in Kayole after being linked to the gruesome murder of a detective in Mihang’o, Nairobi County, did a remarkable job in concealing his criminal activities from neighbours.

This is according to Nyumba Kumi chairman Mr Kahira Kuria who said area residents did not know much about the slain gangster and were shocked to learn that police officers had stormed his rented house and shot him dead.

“On Tuesday morning, around 5:45am, we were woken up by gunshots. I immediately sought to establish what was happening and I was informed that a man who was living among us was a gangster yet we never knew,” Mr Kuria told Nairobi News.

He further revealed that a week before Faruk, the wife of the deceased has paid the house rent.

Mr Kuria said the agents who issued the couple with the house never bothered to undertake a background check and understand the people he was dealing with.

“I am asking the agents to ensure that they get the details of the people seeking tenancy. It is important to obtain their phone numbers, ID details and also get to know what they do for a living,” Mr Kuria said.

The Nyumba Kumi chairman also said the rate of crime in the neighborhood had surged. Mr Kuria said that lately there have been several cases of burglary in the area.

Faruk was ambushed by police officers and detectives while he was asleep at his hideout in Soweto Slums, Nairobi. The officers stormed the house in the wee hours of the morning and ordered the deceased to surrender.

But instead, the suspect, who was armed with a Glock pistol, opened fire on the officers injuring one of the law enforcers in the process.

The injured officer was whisked away to safety as his colleagues engaged the suspect in the shootout leading to the suspect’s death.

The officers recovered a pistol which the police believe was used to end the life of Mr David Mayaka who was attacked and killed in Mihang’o area on August 8, 2023 as he was changing one of his car tires.

