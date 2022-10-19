How cop lured stranger to his house and assaulted her at knife point

Crime scene - Do not cross. Chalk outline of murdered victim of Violence with Evidence around.

Police in Lugari, Kakamega County, are investigating an incident in which a police officer snatched a phone from a stranger, led her to his house, and sexually assaulted her at knifepoint.

The woman, who hails from Umoja village, Lugari, in Kakamega County, said that she was walking on the road on Monday, October 17, 2022, when the officer stopped her.

The officer snatched her phone and started walking away.

A police report detailed the attack.

It read, “She reported that at 1100hrs while walking to Lugari Trading Center, she met the officer stationed at Lugari Police Station. The officer snatched her phone, make Techno L8, silver in color worth Sh8,000 and walked away.”

It was then that she went ahead and followed the officer to his rental house located nearby Lugari market as she demanded that he hands him the phone.

As she was engaging the officer asking that he hands her back the gadget, the officer pulled her into his house and locked the door from inside.

The officer then armed himself with a kitchen knife, threatened her life, and ordered her to undress.

“The officer assaulted her from 11:00am up to 18:30pm when she was released under condition that she should not report,” the report further read.

A day later, she gained courage and reported the matter at Lumakanda Police Station before being escorted to Lumakanda Sub County Hospital, where she was treated and discharged fairly.

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Kakamega County have already questioned the officer, and file number 02/2022 has been opened.

The Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) department will now handle the matter, where the lady is expected to record another statement on what transpired.

