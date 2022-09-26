How cop planned kidnap of city doctor at the CBD





Police in the Central Business District (CBD) in Nairobi County are holding their colleague who was involved in a suspected kidnapping deal that hit the wall.

Mr David Komora Balesa was on Friday, September 23, 2022, nabbed by officers attached to Parliament Police Station for trying to kidnap Mr Nelson Rading Mango who has since gone missing.

Mr Balesa was nabbed alongside three others identified as Silas Omach Omondi who is an Uber driver, Diana Cheruto Bungei and Hillary Kiprono.

Police say that the four will today Monday, September 26, 2022, be arraigned in a Nairobi Court to answer to charges linked to kidnapping.

“It was reported by the chief controller at around 1800hrs that there was a person namely Dr Nelson Rading Mango who was kidnapped by unknown persons along Uhuru Highway towards Bunyala Road. It is then that police officers from Parliament Police Station rushed to the scene,” the report read in part.

At the scene, the officers intercepted a motor vehicle of registration number KCL 760X make Mazda Demio before they nabbed the four.

The arrested suspects will be charged with the offences of impersonation, giving false information and being in possession of government stores, handcuffs to be precise.

Equally, detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations in the city have launched a manhunt for Mr Mango who was supposed to be kidnapped.

This is after it was established that he managed to flee the scene before the arrival of police officers from Parliament Police Station.

The incident comes barely two days after a police officer attached to the General Service Unit (GSU) was arrested by his colleagues after he stabbed another officer, while they were at their residence.

According to the police report, Mr James Lutoma, who is attached to the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), allegedly assaulted Mr John Kithaka before other officers attached to the Central Division in Nairobi managed to nab him.

The culprit is yet to reveal why he stabbed his colleague using a kitchen knife.

