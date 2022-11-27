How detectives arrested man who has been impersonating anti-graft officials





Full details of how sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Saturday, November 26, 2022, arrested a man who has been impersonating officials of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) can now be revealed.

Mr Ibrahim Ngamau Wangari, was nabbed at Quivers Lounge along Thika Road in Nairobi County as he attempted to extort money from state officers.

The suspect had promised to assist those implicated in several criminal cases at the Ministry of Agriculture.

Mr Wangari was arrested after he summoned a businessman who had recently been listed by the government to supply maize flour.

He had told the businessman that he would ensure that the matter which was currently under scrutiny could disappear and he would never be summoned again.

“He ordered the businessman to appear before him at the EACC Integrity Center officers with various documents and all his bank account statements from January 2022 for inspection,” EACC said in a statement.

The businessman then received a call as he was heading to EACC offices that he should proceed to the popular joint.

Mr Wangari was arrested as he sat waiting for the businessman to arrive at the joint only to be shocked when the real officials from EACC introduced themselves before handcuffing him.

EACC further revealed that the man is part of a syndicate that has been extorting money from government officers and unsuspecting Kenyans.

Nairobi News has established that the suspect was held briefly at the Integrity Center Police Station and later to Kilimani Police Station for processing.

“He was arrested at a local club in Nairobi following a complaint from a businessman who was among millers enlisted by the government to supply subsidized maize flour before the August 9 elections,” EACC said in a statement.

