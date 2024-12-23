How Diamond dined with President Ruto after botched Nairobi show





Traffic in Mombasa came to a standstill last Saturday as the who-is-who made their way to an invitation-only wedding extravaganza for Zakir Khosla, son of prominent tycoon Imran Khosla.

A convoy of luxury cars heralded the arrival of President William Ruto, who was among the guests.

The lavish wedding, which had Islamic themes, coincided with President Ruto’s 58th birthday and 33rd wedding anniversary.

Held at a secret location known only to the guests, the wedding was conducted under Muslim customs, allowing Zakir Khosla and his bride to exchange vows before a select group of elite guests.

Among those in attendance were Environment Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale and Mombasa Governor Abdulswamad Nassir, all dressed in elegant traditional attire, adding to the luxurious atmosphere of the ceremony.

It was at this event that bongo flava star Diamond Platnumz was hired to entertain the gathering, with the crooner claiming to have been paid $1 million.

His performance comes just weeks after he failed to perform at the Furaha Fest in Nairobi despite pocketing $150,000.

The scale of the lavish wedding was evident from the outset, with a convoy of over 40 luxury vehicles, including Ferraris, Rolls-Royces, Bentleys, and Mercedes G-Wagons, making an impressive red carpet entrance to set the mood for the celebrations to follow.

Diamond, dressed in a dapper all-red outfit, arrived in a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon escorted by a Mombasa County Inspectorate vehicle and other luxury SUVs. Wedding guests thronged around the musician.

In his speech, the President noted that he was grateful to be among the guests.

“I am here because of Zakir. I know him. He has visited me several times and is a family friend,” the President said.

Bongo flava singers Nandy and D Voice were also among the entertainers hired and paid handsomely to perform at the event.

Sources privy to the event say Diamond and Platnumz didn’t get an opportunity to interact but were among the few elite guests invited to dine together at an exclusive location.