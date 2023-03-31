How exhumation of Jeff Mwathi’s body almost turned chaotic

Jeff Mwathi (left) was buried (inset) in Nakuru County on March 3, 2023, after dying outside Kikuyu entertainer, DJ Fatxo's house in Nairobi. PHOTOS | COURTESY

The exhumation of the body of interior designer Jeff Mwathi body for a second post-mortem to establish the cause of his death almost turned chaotic on Friday at Likia village, in Njoro Constituency, Nakuru County.

As detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) began the exercise, villagers voiced their reservations with the idea of having the body reburied before justice is served.

Some of the villagers caused chaos as they called for justice while others demanded for a refund of funeral expenses incurred, giving the police offices who were carrying the exercise a hard time.

A video that captured the incident, some of the villagers were heard saying Jeff’s mother was also against the move.

Popular Mugithi artiste Samuel Muchoki, who is better known by the stage name as Samidoh who is Jeff’s uncle to Jeff, was also present. He had to intervene and calm down the angry villagers.

“I do not have much to say since Baba Jeff has spoken on behalf of the family. Were it not for your outcry, we could not have gone this far seeking for justice. The directive (to exhume the body) came from the highest office, and I urge you to allow them to do the exercise,” Samidoh said.

They were however demanding to see the court order that authorised the exhumation.

The autopsy was done in tent near Jeff’s grave, under the watch of DCI head of homicide. The exhumation order follows preliminary forensic investigations that ruled out suicide, as earlier claimed.

Mugithi Star DJ Fatxo has been linked with Jeff’s death. Jeff died on February 22, 2023 at DJ Fatxo’s apartment in Kasarani, Nairobi.

Inspector General of Police, IG Japhet Koome had earlier assured the public that the police are doing thorough investigations to ensure justice for Jeff is served.

Jeff’s gruesome murder caused and uproar as the public demanded for the suspects to be arrested and charged.

