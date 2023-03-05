How ‘fake’ lawyer represented clients at Makadara Law courts





A suspected fake lawyer has been charged with pretending to be an advocate of High court contrary to section 31 (1) (2) as read of the Advocates Act.

Mitchel Jumaboy was charged with pretending to be a lawyer at the Makadara Law Courts on diverse dates between February 17 and 23, 2023, before Principal Magistrate Eric Mutunga.

Mr. Jumaboy was making an application for a review of bail terms for a woman remanded at the Langata women’s prison after she was charged with a criminal offence.

When the woman’s name was called up, Mr. Jumaboy allegedly stood up to represent her but Mr. Mutunga became suspicious because of the way the accused person addressed the court.

The magistrate asked the suspect whether he was a qualified advocate and he answered in affirmative. Mr. Mutunga ordered that he be detained in the court cells pending arrest.

The suspect was later arrested by the officers from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Buruburu offices.

The detectives recovered copies of charge sheets and affidavits from a bag that Mr. Jumaboy was carrying. The affidavits were stamped and signed bearing Mr. Jumaboy’s name.

After obtaining custodial orders to detain the suspect for seven days, the DCI wrote to the Law Society of Kenya to confirm whether the suspect is an advocate registered by the LSK.

The LSK confirmed to the DCI that the suspect is not an advocate.

The suspect denied the charges before Principal magistrate Lewis Gatheru of Makadara Law Courts and claimed that he is a paralegal who has been helping litigants.

Paralegal duties involve preparing legal documents, research, admin, providing quotes to clients, interviewing clients and witnesses, giving clients legal information, going to court and handling a caseload of clients.

The suspect was released on a cash bail of Sh50, 000.

The case will be mentioned on March 17, 2023, before hearing starts on May 29.

Mr. Mutunga, the court’s prosecutor Joy Kaaria, the court’s assistant and an orderly are listed as witnesses in the case.

