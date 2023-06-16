How four police officers were busted along Outering Road while taking bribes

A stash of cash as bribes from motorists recovered from traffic police during a past incident. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE

A stash of cash as bribes from motorists recovered from traffic police during a past incident. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE





Four police officers are being held in custody after their arrest on Wednesday for allegedly soliciting bribes from motorists along Outering Road in Nairobi.

The four, who were arrested by officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), were found in possession of Sh15,820 largely in denomination of Sh50, Sh100 and Sh200 notes.

In a statement, EACC said the arrest was made following a series of complaints from motorists and other road users.

Also read: Nairobbery – Gang member who was captured on viral mugging video arrested

After the arrest, the police officers were taken to Integrity Center Police Station where they were interviewed on a Sh10,000 police bail each pending finalization of the remaining aspects of the investigation.

Three of the suspects are attached to Buruburu Police Station while one is attached to Embakasi Police Station.

When Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome assumed office he promised to firmly deal with corruption within the National Police Service (NPS). Mr Koome, said corruption has given police a bad name and therefore must be dealt with.

Also read: Tout charged with stealing Sh160,000 from motorist’s M-Pesa account

“This is a matter that has been in the public domain for long. We are at a point where we must stamp authority and eliminate corruption,” he told a joint committee of the National Assembly and the Senate when he appeared for vetting.

Mr Koome said the National Police Service Commission does not teach police officers how to be corrupt but to stop corruption.

“I am currently in charge of Kiganjo Police Training college and I can assure you that the college is corruption-free,” Mr Koome said.

Also read: Drunk man dies by suicide in Nairobi after quarrelling with his wife