How Glovo rider assaulted client who took ‘too long’ to pick food delivery

Willis Lwande when he appeared before the Kibera Law Courts. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

A Glovo rider who allegedly hit a client with a mobile phone for taking too long to receive food he had delivered is facing assault charges.

Mr Willis Lwande is accused of assaulting and causing bodily injuries to Hamza Abdirahman at Lavington estate in Nairobi on May 29, 2022.

Mr Abdirahman had ordered food on Glovo which Mr Lwande delivered. But the complainant took about 10 minutes to go to the gate where the accused was waiting for him to pick the food.

An argument ensued between the two before the accused allegedly hit the complainant with his phone on the face injuring him below the left eye.

Abdirahaman returned inside the compound bleeding, prompting the security guards to arrest Lwande. The accused was detained at the security sentry room before he was escorted to Muthangari police station, while the complainant was taken to a hospital where he was treated and discharged.

Mr Lwande denied the charges before Resident Magistrate Jaqueline Onjwang at the Kibera Law Courts and was released on a Sh100,000 bond and an alternative cash bail of Sh50, 000. The case will be mentioned on June 29, 2022 for a pre-trial and fixing of hearing dates.