How gorgeous Nairobi preacher Lucy Natasha’s love story started with a prayer





If two years ago city preacher Rev Lucy Natasha knew that her most intimate prayers for a husband would be granted, in a most splendid manner, then she would have laughed off her critics who did not waste time to share their negative thoughts.

You see, back in the year 2020 a single and still searching for love Natasha, who is also the founder and overseer of Prophetic Latter Glory Ministries International, boldly admitted that she was still waiting for her Mr Right, although the search had been tough.

“My Adam is still asleep. I am waiting to be pulled from the rib of my Adam who is still sleeping. Eve was picked from the rib of Adam, I feel I’m still asleep in the rib of my Adam,” Natasha said during an interview.

Her Mr Right, she prophesied, did not have to be a pastor like her but has to be a man who believes in God.

In addition to the qualities of her ideal man, she said that money would not be an issue for he would also date a broke man the only condition is for him not to be lazy but hardworking.

One year later she introduced to us her husband Stanley Carmel. According to media reports, the couple met on social media and Carmel later on popped the question to Natasha during a church event at Boma Hotel in Nairobi.

Early this year, they tied the knot in a traditional wedding in an invite-only wedding at the Evergreen Woodvale Drive House in Runda, Nairobi.

And if the matching clothes and holiday vacations are anything to go by Natasha seems to have found the rib she had been praying for.