How gruesome murder cut short Nyamira couple’s travel plans to the US

NIGHT OF TORTURE: The residence of the Kenyan couple based in the US, Edward Morema Nyagechi and his wife Ms Grace were murdered. PHOTO| COURTESY

The couple which was murdered by unknown people in Nyamakoroto in Nyamira County early this week was planning to leave the country in the next two weeks.

Relatives have now revealed that Mr Edward Morema Nyagechi and his wife Ms Grace Mong’ina had already made them aware that they were planning to leave the country on April 4, 2023.

“He was planning to leave the country in the next two weeks and its quite unfortunate that he had to die in such a manner,” Mr Abraham Kambi, a relative, said.

The family members also said they had been informed that the couple was visited by man on the night of Wednesday, March 24, 2023.

This even as police said the murder of the couple inside their palatial home was executed by professional killers.

Masaba North Sub County Police Commander, Mr Robert Ndambili, on Friday told Nairobi News that the killers did not leave any traces but sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are trying to unravel the murder.

“We suspect the couple was murdered by hired professional killers. DCI officers are still trying to unravel the matter,” said Mr Ndambili.

Mr Nyagechi’s body was found lying near his garage with deep cuts on his head, with his hands and legs tied with a binding wire while that of the wife was found in the bedroom also with deep cuts.

When the news of the murder broke, stunned residents and neighbours flocked the couple’s homestead, with many unable to hold back their grief and shock.

“When something like this takes place, it is important for us to pray so that God may assist the family get justice,” said a pastor who was at the scene.

Police officers later picked the bodies which still had evidence of the gory brutality that happened to them during the murder. The couple had deep cuts on their heads, their hands were tied, and they also had pieces of clothes in their mouths.