How I made it: Betty Kyallo shares tips on being successful





Media personality Betty Kyallo has shared her two cents on success with words of encouragement to young people to keep working hard and not give up. Sharing via her Instagram stories, the mother of one gave heart to young dreamers, telling them not to worry as they will eventually harvest the fruits of their labour.

“To all young people who are dreaming of something; it may take longer, you may not have it figured out especially financially, however, having a dream and working towards it even if it’s baby steps is all that matters,” Betty said, adding that no hard work goes unrewarded.

“Keep going. Remember nothing great comes easy. We must work. Put in the passion, drive and pray. God rewards hard work even if not immediately but eventually,” she said.

Betty has had a successful career in the media. She is a renowned and much admired media personalities. As a journalist, she has worked as a news anchor and a TV presenter for KTN and K24.

However, she has had a rather turbulent love life have been previously married to NTV’s Dennis Okari. The couple’s marriage only lasted six months and both parties have since moved on with their lives.

After her failed marriage, Betty has been into and out of several romantic relationships, including one with a prominent politician. All her past relationships appeared blissful while they lasted.