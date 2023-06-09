How I protect my family from online trolls – TikTok star Azziad Nasenya





In the world of TikTok, Azziad Nasenya has carved out a niche for herself as a popular content creator.

Although Azziad’s online presence has made her a recognisable TikTok personality, she draws a clear line between her private life and her public persona.

When asked if she would feature her grandparents in her content, she firmly stated, “No, no, because that’s my private life. I have a line that I draw. This is the life I’ve chosen to be on the internet, to be on TV and whatever. But this is not the life they have chosen.

Azziad’s decision to protect her loved ones from the potential harm of internet trolls stems from her understanding of the online space.

She emphasised: “Sometimes the internet can be a crazy place. And if they haven’t chosen it, I wouldn’t [expose them to it] because imagine if a troll says something hurtful about them… It’s okay if they say mean things about me, I can take it because I’m used to it. But now when I see them insulting my granny or my mum or my dad, that’s unacceptable”.

On the issue of cyberbullying, Azziad revealed that she had never experienced such negativity until she went viral and became a recognisable figure on TikTok.

Despite the challenges, she remains focused on her passion for cooking, entertaining her audience and spreading joy through her videos.

One of the videos she posts are her delightful and homely cooking videos.

Azziad attributes her passion for cooking to her grandmother, who started teaching her at the tender age of five.

The tradition of cooking runs deep in her family, with almost all the grandchildren having acquired culinary skills.

For Azziad, cooking isn’t just a hobby; it’s a way of connecting with her family’s heritage.

“I love cooking. I love cooking,” she told Nairobi News.

“My grandmother loves to cook and she taught me how to cook from the time I was five years old. So it feels like something that runs in the family. That’s why I’m so particular and specific about how I want my food.”

When asked about her favourite dish, Azziad found it difficult to choose just one.

However, she did share her love of potatoes and appreciated their versatility.

“I love potatoes because you can do a lot of things with warus [potatoes]. You can bake them, you can fry them, they can be salty, they can be mashed and I love pasta,” she added with a smile.

Reflecting on her upbringing and family, Azziad spoke fondly of her grandparents.

“I love my grandparents, they are still alive. My grandfather is one of the wisest men I’ve ever met in my life. My grandmother is one of the strictest, but loving,” she said.

