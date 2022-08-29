How Jalang’o employee spent stolen cash





A former employee of Lang’ata MP-elect Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o has confessed to stealing Sh1 million from his ex-boss.

In a YouTube interview with Mungai Eve, Eli Omundu attributed his actions to ‘greed’.

“We did not plan to steal,” he explained.

“The devil tempted us and we betrayed our boss. We ask for forgiveness. Litiema told me he took one million (shillings) and for sure I saw that it was a million.”

Eli also explains he evenly split the cash with his colleague Morrison Litiema.

“We returned the money. I personally called the boss and apologized for the mistake and told him that the devil had taken the hold of me. I thought calling him would be best but when I called him he did not pick up, and that’s when I called his wife who helped convince him to talk to me,”

Eli also disclosed he spent Sh 100,000 of the loot out of the share he got from his former workmate, at which point he decided to return the rest to his former boss.

“I had remained with Sh 400,000. Running away is expensive as I spent a lot of the Sh 100, 000 to lay low,” he said.

He admitted his life has not been the same ever since he stole the cash.

“I don’t have even a coin left from the money we took, and that’s why I am struggling back at home. I have been farming and selling trees from my land until there’s no more left. Even my children are still at home as I can’t afford to take them to school. My wife heard about it and she could not believe it because she loved my boss,”

Eli further lamented that his marriage is on the verge of falling apart following his selfish acts.

“My marriage is even in jeopardy and I am afraid my wife may decide to leave any time all because of the wrong I did.”

Jalang’o has in a separate interview announced he’s forgiven the two employees but was not sure as to whether to offer them a second chance.