How Jalango leaving Kiss FM challenged me to grow – Kamene Goro reveals 





Former Kiss FM radio presenter Kamene Goro has revealed that her former co-presenter, comedian Jalang’o inspired her to grow individually and find her stand after he left the radio station.

Speaking in a recent interview, the curvy celebrity said that in as much as she was distraught when he left, she was equally motivated to grow as an individual outside of radio presenting.

“It also challenged me to do other things. Think about self-employment, having my own voice, and creating my own platform where people can also benefit. It challenged me to jump into the deep end, which is where I am at right now,” Kamene revealed.

“It definitely influenced the change, it’s something I had been thinking about from around last year September,” said the radio personality.

Kamene and Jalas made quite the duo when they co-hosted the morning breakfast show together on Kiss FM, right before the latter set his foot out to pursue his political ambitions.

The seasoned comedian left the station in February last year, where he assured his fans that they were not hearing last from him, adding that he would be on a different path that would cater to the needs of people.

Following Kamene’s layoff, Jalas took to his social media to sympathize with the radio presenter, assuring her of better days.

In a long message, the politician noted that he knew Kamene was going through a rollercoaster of emotions when she aired her last show.

“Hey siz, I know today a lot is going through your head. Too much emotions, love, and too many questions! Don’t worry! I got you! You will forever have a big brother in me!

As you start your new journey, know God’s got you! Thank you for the good job, and thank you for your big heart! Thank you for being you! Kamene Goro! KISS 100 Kenya, thank you for the opportunity you gave me to experience this amazing soul! New chapters, new beginning!”

After Jalas’ exit from Kiss FM, Kamene was teamed up with comedian Oga Obinna, with whom she had been hosting the morning breakfast show for almost a year.

The morning breakfast show is currently hosted by Oga Obinna and his newly assigned co-host Kwambox.

