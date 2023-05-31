How Jalango’s wife Amina Chao plans to improve the lives of slum dwellers

Amina Chao addressing residents of Highrise Ward during the launch Borehole Water Project on May 30, 2023. PHOTO | BONFACE BOGITA

While the name Amina Chao Khodhe may not ring a bell to many, here is woman who likes to support her husband and create a friendly relationship between him and the public.

Amina is the wife of Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, who was elected to parliament for the first time during last year’s General Election.

On Tuesday, Amina’s love and support from the people of Highrise Ward was evident as the crowd cheered her at one of the events where she accompanied the MP.

Amina was behind the completion of a borehole water project fully funded by Proudly Kenyan in partnership with the National Assembly Ladies Spouses Association (NALSA-K).

The project had long been stalled following the defeat of former Lang’ata MP Nixon Korir, leaving his wife Beryl Zoraima with no option but to hand over the project to Amina.

While praising her for her efforts to improve the lives of slum dwellers and what he described as an unwelcoming territory for most people, Jalang’o said he only allowed his wife to do so after admitting that she was determined to help residents regardless of the situation on the ground.

“Nilimuuliza umewahi enda huko? Akasema mimi nimewahi enda huko, lazima watanifungulia, watanikaribisha. Nikamuambia with all my blessings fka Highrise (I asked her if she had been there before. She said she would go and the people would welcome her and I blessed her),” said Jalang’o.

The project has four water points and is expected to benefit around 3,000 people in the area.

Amina was flanked by four spouses of sitting MPs who commended her for her efforts and unwavering support to the community.

Among those present were Damaris Mwago – (Starehe MP’s spouse), Kui Kiarie (Dagoretti South MP’s spouse) and Laura Mwenje (Embakasi West MP’s spouse).

During the event, Amina assured the residents that they would see changes in the future as they have put in place several programmes targeting the women and the youth.

The highland area has been known for water shortages for many years, a trend that Jalang’o has vowed to change during his tenure.

The MP said he will be camping in the area for the next two months to launch projects and interact with the people.

