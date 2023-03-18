How Jeff Mwathi’s mum trashed claims of her late son’s two girlfriends





Jeff Mwathi’s mother Ann Mwathi on Friday trashed claims that her late son had two girlfriends by posting several videos of herself in the company of her son’s girlfriend Faith Wairimu.

In one video, Faith is sandwiched between her lover’s dad and mum. Two other videos exclusively show Ann and Faith.

Reacting to the video, a section of the online community pleaded with Jeff’s mother not to leave the young lass behind when she goes back to Qatar where she is based.

When news of Jeff’s death went viral, Faith and another young woman, by the name Iheart Njeri, both claimed that they were romantically involved with the 23-year-old interior designer.

But it was Faith who spoke hours after Jeff’s tragic death, with an account of what happened during Jeff’s last moments. She also shared videos of her and Jeff including one that captured them playing with phone filters.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has since said that the first phase of the investigations is complete.

Jeff was found death outside the home of Mugithi singer Lawrence Njuguna, better known as DJ Fatxo, with witnesses initially reporting that he died by suicide after jumping from the artiste’s 10th floor apartment.

Among those lined up for questioning are three other people who were in the house when Jeff died.

Even as detectives continue to piecing together events of that fateful night, DJ Fatxo has maintained his innocence, saying he had nothing to do with Jeff’s death.

