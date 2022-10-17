How Justin Muturi’s wealth increased by Sh400 million in a year

Justin Muturi when he appeared before the parliamentary committee vetting cabinet appointments. PHOTO: Dennis Onsongo

City politician Justin Muturi suggests his net worth increased by Sh400 million in the past year.

Muturi, who served as the National Assembly Speaker for the past decade, made the admission while appearing before the parliamentary committee that is vetting cabinet appointments.

President William has appointed Muturi, a respected lawyer and former magistrate, as Attorney General.

“My net worth is currently approximated at just about Sh700 million,” Muturi told the vetting committee which is chaired by his successor Moses Wetangula.

The current figure is Sh300 million that what the seasoned politician said he is worth in a Twitter interaction about a year ago. He did not explain what caused his net worth to double in months.

I am worth Approx.Ksh.300M most of my property was acquired through bank loans and civil servant remuneration for 36 years. I support a lifestyle audit on all leaders plus an explanation of how all their wealth was acquired and this should not be done in secret #ChatWithJBMuturi https://t.co/73PYzHdbXo — Speaker. J.B. Muturi (@SpeakerJBMuturi) November 18, 2021

Mr Muturi further told the vetting committee that his wealth is mainly generated away from his political career, and mainly through his activities as a farmer, through consultancies he carries out, and that he is a pensioner.

The other nominees who set to appear before the committee today include Defence nominee Aden Duale (current Garissa Township MP), former Machakos governor Alfred Mutua (Foreign Affairs nominee), and the incumbent Kandara MP Alice Wahome who has been nominated as Water and Sanitation CS.