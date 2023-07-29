How Kenyan government can combat escalating cyber attacks





Information, Communication and the Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo confirmed on Thursday, July 27, 2023, that there was a cyber-attack on the eCitizen platform, a situation that paralysed service provision.

Concerns over a cyber-attack on eCitizen began last week, with Kenyans saying they could not access the platform.

The incident on the e-citizen portal, which provides more than 5,000 government services, including e-visas, made several online services inaccessible. The sites affected include e-visa, Kenya Power and Lighting Company (token) and Kenya Railways.

Just a few months ago, Naivas supermarket’s data was attacked by cybercriminals. This shows that cybercriminals are not resting until they get what they want.

Here are a few insights on how the government can combat escalating cyberattacks:

Prioritisation of cybersecurity education and awareness

Educating employees and individuals at all levels about the risks of spyware attacks is paramount. Regular cybersecurity training programs, awareness campaigns, and simulated exercises can equip personnel with the knowledge and skills to effectively identify, report, and defend against spyware attacks.

Enhanced cybersecurity regulations and enforcement

Strengthening cybersecurity regulations and ensuring their stringent enforcement is vital in combating spyware attacks. Collaborative efforts between government agencies, regulatory bodies, and the private sector are necessary to establish robust frameworks, mandatory security standards, and severe penalties for non-compliance.

Continuous monitoring and proactive defense

Implementing robust security measures, including advanced endpoint protection, network segmentation, and security audits, is essential. Organizations must adopt a proactive defense strategy that includes continuous monitoring and threat hunting.

Investment in advanced threat intelligence and analytics

Organizations need to invest in cutting-edge threat intelligence and analytics tools to counter the evolving tactics of spyware attackers. Leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities can help detect and respond to emerging threats in real-time, enabling proactive defense against spyware attacks.

Public-private partnerships for information sharing

Establishing strong partnerships between government agencies, industry associations, and private organizations is crucial in sharing actionable threat intelligence. This collaboration fosters a united front against spyware attacks, enabling faster identification, containment, and mitigation of cyber threats.

