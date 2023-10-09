How Kenyans university students are embracing Chinese culture

A section of students at the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi and the Defence Forces School of Education and Languages holding plates of Moon Cakes they have prepared to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival. PHOTO| Tebby Otieno

The Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi transformed into a vibrant hub of cultural exchange and celebration as Kenyan students immersed themselves in the Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival.

Gathered in groups, these enthusiastic students eagerly learned the art of crafting Moon Cakes, a beloved delicacy that is an integral part of the Mid-Autumn Festival in Chinese tradition.

The event was designed to foster stronger people-to-people connections, promote cross-cultural understanding, and strengthen bonds beyond governmental relations.

Deborah Nasimiyu, a teacher proficient in Chinese and Kiswahili at State House Girls, shared her thoughts while preparing Moon Cakes: “I am learning how to make a moon cake for the first time, but I have tasted it before. I love cake in general, but the taste of the moon cake is different because it is not sugary.”

The festivities went beyond culinary delights. Participants also engaged in constructing vibrant lanterns, enjoyed Chinese games, and danced to a mix of Chinese and Kenyan songs.

Johnson Gitau, a student at the University of Nairobi (UoN), emphasised the valuable lessons in teamwork the event provided: “As a student and a member who has helped facilitate this festival, we try to bring people together, especially during this time whereby Kenyans and Chinese people interact and exchange cultures so the Kenyans learn about the Chinese cultures.”

Beyond the Mid-Autumn Festival, which has its roots in the ancient worship of the sky and the moon, traditional Chinese culture includes three other major festivals: the Spring Festival, Qingming Festival, and Dragon Boat Festival.

Kenyan students participating in people-to-people exchange programs have gained exposure to different cultures. Milina Kimenye, a UoN student pursuing a Bachelor of Commerce with a specialisation in Accounting, shared her journey: “The Chinese dance club is a way of exploring other cultures. When we dance, we always put ourselves as Chinese. We are doing Chinese culture because we do it the Chinese way.”

The Mid-Autumn Festival holds immense significance in Chinese culture, falling on the 15th day of the 8th month of the Chinese lunar calendar when the moon shines its brightest. This celestial event symbolises family unity, a time for families and friends to come together, savor moon cakes, illuminate lanterns, revel in the full moon’s brilliance, and partake in cassia wine.

Prof. Wang Shangxue, the Chinese Director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Nairobi, shared its significance: “On that day, the moon is brightest, and also the full moon means a kind of family reunion. When the shape is round in Chinese, it means good luck and a happy family. We set up this special day to celebrate the reunion of the Chinese and Kenyans to represent the long-term relationship and friendship between Kenya and China.”

In addition to festivities, the students also delved into the intricacies of Chinese language and pronunciation through a captivating poem-teaching session led by their teachers.

Chinese language courses are not limited to universities; they are also offered full-time at the Defence Forces School of Education and Languages in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy in Kenya.

This initiative forms part of the government’s efforts to bolster relations with the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), and learners are making impressive strides, some reaching level two of proficiency.

