Kabogo reveals how Kindiki resoundingly beat Gachagua in running mate polls

Deputy President William Ruto (right) and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua share a light moment during a Kenya Kwanza campaign rally at Karatina town on May 21, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI

Deputy President William Ruto (right) and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua share a light moment during a Kenya Kwanza campaign rally at Karatina town on May 21, 2022. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI





William Kabogo says Rigathi Gachagua lost heavily in an election held to determine Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate ahead of the August 2022 polls.

Kabogo who is gunning to reclaim the Kiambu gubernatorial seat in the polls, made the comments in an interview with KTN News. He did not share proof.

Still reeling from a political fallout with Gachagua, the outgoing Mathira lawmaker, Kabogo claims Kithure Kindiki convincingly beat Gachagua and National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi in a three-horse race for the running mate slot.

In an election held at Ruto’s official residence in Nairobi in May in which politicians only allied to the second in command were allowed to vote, Kabogo says Kindiki got 27 votes, with Gachagua garnering only three. Muturi got one.

“I voted for Kindiki. Moses Kuria recently confirmed he is the only one who voted for Linturi,” said Kabogo.

Despite the poll outcome shared by Kabogo, the DP nominated Gachagua as his running mate.

Meanwhile, the DP praised Gachagua when he unveiled him as his running mate, indicating he was the best available candidate.

“Gachagua is my friend whom I have worked with, especially on that Bottom-Up Economic model and we started that journey together. He understands people’s issues, he is passionate about ordinary people,” said Ruto.

Kabogo has separately claimed he warned Ruto that Gachagua’s appointment could lead to him losing votes in Central Kenya.

Kabogo and Gachagua recently fell out while on the campaign trail with the former Kiambu governor accusing Ruto’s running mate of favouring United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Kimani Wamatangi in the county gubernatorial race.