How Kiswahili is limiting Kenyan artists – Otile Brown





Kenyan RnB singer Otile Brown has suggested that the Kiswahili language limits Kenyan music from going international.

In an interview with Mungai Eve, Otile posed, “The difference between our industry and the Nigerian one is the language because how many songs from East Africa are international, and you can go perform in different crowds? Not many.”

Adding that artists are working hard, it is not fair to bash them as language is the only stumbling block. “If we want to succeed, we need to tweak our language.”

Otile, who jetted back into the country two days ago from his United States of America (USA) music tour, thanked everyone involved in making his tour a success.

In a post on his Instagram, the Baby Love hitmaker said, “I wanna take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you, my beautiful USA fans and every city promoters for the love, support and most importantly creating time, coming out and spending your money to rock with me on my USA maiden tour.

It’s been a pleasure entertaining ya’ll, I had the most amazing fun, and we made some crazy memories… @frakaz and your team and family ya’ll are a real one💯. Thank you for your profound hospitality…God bless you all, and see ya’ll soon.”

Otile – real name Jacob Obunga – had pocketed an Sh15 million Tecno brand ambassadorial role before starting his international tour.

The Nabbayet hitmaker enjoyed a two months tour that commenced on August 15, 2022, to October 15, which saw him perform in 15 states.

Upon landing, Otile was gifted by a fan a portrait of his grandmother that saw him get emotional and tears. The singer has a special spot for his grandmother as she brought him up after the passing on of his mother.

