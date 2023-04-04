How livestock trader conned university student Sh100,800





A Nairobi livestock trader, Isack Osman, has been charged with obtaining goods by false pretenses after allegedly disappearing with 21 goats worth Sh100,800 that he received from Tyson Karbolo, a university student.

The transaction occurred on February 20 at the Kiamaiko livestock market in Mathare Sub-county, Nairobi. Mr Karbolo had brought the goats from Narok county to sell them and settle school fee arrears.

Osman approached him, purporting to be interested in purchasing the goats, and they agreed on a price of Sh4,800 for each goat.

However, Mr Osman claimed not to have cash and promised to send the money the next day after receiving the goats.

Mr Karbolo waited for the money, but Mr Osman kept giving excuses. When Mr Karbolo returned to Nairobi after a week, he reported the incident to the police, who traced Osman to the market and arrested him.

Osman has denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Mercy Malingu of Makadara Law Courts and was released on a cash bail of Sh70,000.

The case will be mentioned on May 5, 2023, and the hearing will start on August 4, 2023.

