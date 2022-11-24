How lone shooter stalked businessman from Nairobi to Embu, shot him five times as family watched

Mr Stephen Kariuki, 41, who was shot dead in his living room by a masked assailant.

The details of the night of terror where a man was shot five times by an unknown assailant at his family home in Kabuti village, Kirinyaga County, have emerged.

Mr Stephen Kariuki, 41, on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, was shot five times by a lone gunman who was riding a motorcycle at 1 pm as he enjoyed a cup of tea with friends and family.

The assailant, who had covered his face using a motorcycle helmet, walked into the sitting room of his grandmother’s house, where he was seated before he retrieved a firearm and shot the deceased thrice in the chest and twice in different parts of the body.

He had gone to his home to attend a mass conducted at his grandmother’s home when he was killed.

A person near the scene, identified only as Mr. Muturi said that the man threatened the rest of the mourners with a firearm before he boarded his motorbike, started the engine, and left.

Nairobi News went out of the way to piece together his last moments after unconfirmed reports indicated that the motorcyclist trailed him from Nairobi to his hometown in Embu, Kirinyaga County.

On Tuesday morning, Mr. Kariuki was at a club he runs, which is known as Witness Pub, located at Githurai 44 and he had a few drinks before he left.

Those who last interacted with him said that he looked jovial as usual and that everything seemed to be working well.

“You could not tell that he was about to be killed, he was always very humble and calm as well. We were shocked when we were told that he had been shot dead,” said a lady who interacted with him that morning.

The lady also said she was amongst the mourners who flocked Mr Kariuki’s home in Githurai 44 where he lived to mourn with the family.

This was echoed by another lady who also joined the mourners at his home. She said that “he was really nice and calm. Shockingly, he had to die in such a manner.”

Nairobi News has also established that Mr. Kariuki worked in the matatu sector and at a company that ferries passengers to and from Embu county.

However, when I contacted the company after answering the call and asking about him, the receiver went silent before hanging up.

The company did not respond to our messages on the matter by the time of going to press.

In a statement after the incident, Gichugu DCI boss Ms. Millicent Ochuka told the media that Mr. Kariuki was pronounced dead on arrival at the Kerugoya Referral Hospital.

She said that when the gunman shot the deceased, he also threatened his family members with the firearm he was carrying.

“The armed man told the family to allow him to eliminate Kariuki and if anyone dared to raise an alarm he would kill all family members present at the scene,” she said.

The deceased’s body was moved to Kibugi Funeral Home for storage as plans are underway to conduct an autopsy.

