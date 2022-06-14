How man disguised as a woman stole from reveler at city entertainment joint





A man who allegedly stole a cellphone, an ATM card and a national ID card from a reveler at an entertainment joint in Nairobi after disguising himself as a woman has been charged with theft contrary to section 268 as read with 275 of the penal code.

Calvin Jandi is accused of stealing a Samsung cellphone worth Sh70,000 and the ATM cards from Noel Kokwon at the joint in Westlands on June 9. Mr Jandi is accused of committing the offence jointly with an accomplice who however escaped arrest.

The accused, who appeared at the Kibera Law Courts, dressed as a woman, was arrested two days later at the hotel’s entrance with the stolen items and cash in a handbag.

Ms Kokwon had left her handbag on a chair as she went to the dance floor with other revelers when Jandi reached for the bag and stole the items. She reported the theft to the hotel’s management who reviewed CCTV footage that captured Jandi stealing the items.

Two days later, another reveler at the restaurant reported the theft of her handbag. CCTV footage was reviewed and again it captured Jandi in the act, prompting the hotel’s security to detain him at the gate after he attempted to flee. He was taken to Parklands police station where it was established he is a man and not a woman.

The accused denied the charges before Chief Magistrate Anne Mwangi. He was released on a cash bail of Sh60, 000. The case will be mentioned on June 20, 2022 for pre-trial and fixing of hearing dates.