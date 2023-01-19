How man escaped lynch mob after he stabbed a sex worker in city brothel





On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, a certain Mohamed Barak Sam visited a sex den in Majengo slum, Nairobi for what he hoped would be a steamy sexual encounter with a call girl of his choice at an agreed fee.

Little did he know that his subsequent actions would nearly cost him his life. Apparently, upon entry into the brothel, Mr Barak shortly got into a heated debate with the sex worker whose services he was seeking. Reason? He couldn’t raise “the flag” for the action that he so craved for.

For a whole hour, the sex worker tried in vain to arouse. He just couldn’t attain an erection, prompting him to demand a refund of his money. It is then that a heated argument ensued between the client and the service provider.

During the argument, Mr Barak allegedly drew a chisel and stabbed the sex worker on the chest. The victim however managed to free herself from the assailant and locked him inside the house as she raised the alarm.

Also read: My husband was not unfaithful, woman whose hubby died in dam accident says

Members of the public responded promptly and stormed the house where they pounced on the culprit whom they subjected to a serious beating. Mr Barak was only rescued from certain death by police officers on patrol.

He was later taken to the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) where he was treated for the serious injuries and discharged.

But while he might have survived the lynch mob, Mr Barak’s troubles are far from over as he is now facing assault charges in court.

On Thursday he was charged at the Makadara Law Courts with assaulting and causing bodily injuries to the sex worker. During his appearance in court, the accused had a heavily bandaged head, a swollen right eye and he could barely stand.

Also read: Gun recovered from slain suspects in Kayole was stolen from senior police officer

The accused denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Mercy Malingu, saying he suffered broken legs during the incident.

The court granted him a cash bail of Sh10,000 and ordered that he be taken back to the KNH for further treatment. He left the court on crutches.

Mr Sam will later be escorted back to Shauri Moyo Police Station to report a case of grievous harm from the injuries he sustained during the incident. The assault case will be mentioned on January 23, 2023.

Also read: How Kenyan woman in Saudi Arabia was scammed Sh2million by her daughter