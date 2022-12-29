How man stole money from his host, used it to place a bet

Charles Mutuku at the Makadara Law Courts where he was charged with stealing Sh5000 from his host. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda

Charles Mutuku at the Makadara Law Courts where he was charged with stealing Sh5000 from his host. PHOTO: Joseph Ndunda





A 32 years old man who stole Sh5000 from his host and gambled it all will serve an eight months’ jail term if he fails to pay a fine of Sh10, 000.

Mr. Charles Mutua Mutuku was handed the penalty by Principal Magistrate Agnes Mwangi of Makadara Law Courts after pleading guilty to theft charges.

Mr. Mutuku admitted he stole the cash from Mr. Wambua Mwema who was hosting him in his house at Mukuru kwa Njenga in Nairobi after he was evicted for failure to pay rent.

He committed the offence on December 16.

Mr. Mutuku approached his friend Mr. Mwema on December 10 and requested him to host him as he could not pay rent and his house had been locked, and Mr. Mwema agreed.

The two stayed together at Mr. Mwema’s house until December 16 when the complainant left his wallet at his house with Sh5000 as he went to work.

Mr. Mutuku followed him to his workplace and informed him that he had taken the cash but promised to return it. Mr. Mwema went to the house and confirmed that the cash was missing.

He waited for Mr. Mutuku to come back but he did not.

Mr. Mwema later met the convict in the area on December 26 and he said he had used the money to bet and lost everything.

Mr. Mutuku was escorted to Villa Police station where he was arrested.

He pleaded for leniency but the same landed on deaf ears as Ms. Mwangi told him to be careful with betting and fined him double the amount he stole.