How man stole USD 1600 from grandmum, and ‘lost’ the money to girlfriend

Emmanuel Njenga (left) and his accomplices at the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

A man who stole USD1600 (about Sh208,000) from his grandmother before going on a shopping spree pleaded guilty to charges of theft and told a Makadara court that his girlfriend stole more than half of the loot.

Mr Emmanuel Njenga was charged with theft alongside his girlfriend Faith Wanjiru and their accomplice Anthony Ndegwa.

They are accused of stealing the cash contrary to section 268 of the penal code as read with section 275 of the criminal procedure code.

Mr Njenga admitted he stole the money from her grandmother namely Cecilia Wangare at her house in Embakasi, Nairobi, between March 24 and 26, 2023.

The accused person took the cash and changed USD 400 into Kenyan currency and bought a television set worth Sh7000, a cupboard worth Sh3,500, a subwoofer worth Sh4,500, a carpet worth Sh200, and clothes.

He later gave his grandmother Sh1000. He then invited his girlfriend – Ms Wanjiru and friends to a party at his house. Ms. Wanjiru is alleged to have stolen the remaining USD1200 as they partied.

Ms Wanjiru is said to have taken the money to her friend and the same got lost after exchanging hands.

Mr Njenga told Senior Principal Magistrate Agnes Mwangi that it is true he sneaked into his grandmother’s bedroom and stole the cash.

But Ms Wanjiru and Mr Ndegwa denied the charges.

The case will be mentioned on April 25, 2023, when Mr Njenga will be sentenced after the prosecution lays out its case against him.

The trial of his two accomplices will start on October 2.

