How man walked out of remand then issued death threats to his father





A youthful man who allegedly threatened to kill his father in Kamulu area in Nairobi, hours after he was released from remand, has been charged with issuing death threats.

Hashim Yusuf is accused of threatening to kill his father Yusuf Shaban on September 15 contrary to section 223 (1) of the penal code.

Mr Yusuf is said to have uttered words “mlidhani nitaishi jela milele? Uliniwekea ngori ya uongo, afadhali nibaki yatima ya ukweli, tutafanya sasa kesi imesimama ukiiwa kaburini” to his father, words interpreted as death threats to Mr Shaban.

The suspect is facing additional charges of malicious damage to property contrary to section 339 (1) of the penal code after he allegedly broke windows at his father’s house on the same night.

He is accused of willfully and unlawfully destroying his father’s dwelling house by hitting nine windowpanes valued at Sh4,500 with a blunt object.

Mr Yusuf had been charged on Thursday last week with similar charges of issuing death threats to his father and was released on bond. Mr Shaban raised an alarm as his son allegedly issued the threats while damaging his property.

The suspect fled the scene as members of the public who responded to Mr. Shaban’s distress call gathered outside his house. The complainant reported the matter at Kamulu Police Station the next day and the suspect, who was living with a friend, was arrested within the area.

Mr Yusuf denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Eric Mutunga of the Makadara Law Courts. In mitigation, the suspect accused his father of witch hunt. He told the court that his father hates him and they have been at loggerheads over family property since his mother’s death last year.

The magistrate remanded the suspect in custody and ordered his social inquiry report be tabled before him on September 23 before setting bail and bond terms.