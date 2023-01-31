How most wanted robber was nabbed in Kasarani





Police officers in Kasarani Police Station have nabbed a notorious suspected robber who has been causing mayhem in the Dandora slums.

Mr John Warui, was nabbed alongside two others, namely, Mr Francis Itaru and Mr Joel Njoroge, as they were planning to sell stolen electronics within Githurai 44 estate.

The trio was nabbed by sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) after members of the public gave them a tip.

“The three are the newest guests of the state after their plan to sell stolen electronics was disrupted, sleuths are currently following up the matter,” a statement by the DCI read in part.

A statement by the DCI said that they were on patrol within Kasarani when public members said that they had noticed the three men behaving suspiciously.

They were selling the electronics to traders who were in the business, but they did not manage to do so.

“A search conducted in their car led to the recovery of forged number plate stickers, a bunch of master keys, a HP Laptop and assorted house-breaking tools,” the statement further read.

The three were escorted to Kasarani police station for further interrogation before arraignment.

This comes when police officers in the Nairobi region are vigilant over crime-related incidents.

Police in Westlands on Monday launched a manhunt for a motorbike rider and a pillion passenger who is believed to be armed and terrorizing members of the public.

Officers working within the Gigiri Division in Westlands Sub-County are on high alert after they almost nabbed the duo. Still, they managed to escape as officers attached to the Spring Valley police post laid a trap.

An officer identified as Mr Ken Otieno said that he received intelligence reports from members of the public about the duo that was robbing members of the public as they brandished a pistol.

“They were riding within Westlands Sub-County robbing people of their mobile phones, they responded and caught up with the rider at High ridge area,” a police report filed at Spring Valley police station read in part.

