How Murkomen blew millions to watch Manchester United defeat Barcelona

Cabinet Secretary for Roads, Transport and Public Works, Kipchumba Murkomen, in the directors' box at Old Trafford when Manchester United played Barcelona in a Europa League match o February 23, 2023. PHOTO | COURTESY

Cabinet Secretary for Roads, Transport and Public Works, Kipchumba Murkomen, in the directors' box at Old Trafford when Manchester United played Barcelona in a Europa League match o February 23, 2023. PHOTO | COURTESY





Transport Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen was in Manchester on Thursday night to watch Manchester United defeat Barcelona 2-1 in a Uefa Europa League round of 16 second leg match.

However, the experience must have come at a high cost, if Mr Murkomen footed all his expenses. For a start, the cost of first class flight to London varies between Sh600,000 and Sh800,000 and a match ticket at Old Trafford can cost up to Sh150,000.

That is without mentioning high-end accommodation in London which costs up to Sh50,000 a night. By modest estimates the CS may have spent at the very least Sh1million, considering that he appears to have watched the game from the director’s box.

Murkomen shared photos of himself that captured his moments at Old Trafford. In the photos, Murkomen was in a red Man United jersey.

“My first time ever to watch a match at Old Trafford after a long day’s work and I am very happy that we won. GGMU,” he tweeted.

My first time ever to watch a match at Old Trafford after a long day work and I am very happy that we won. GGMU! pic.twitter.com/bbXM3Vq1T3 — KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) February 23, 2023

Mr Murkomen is known for his love for the game and once even fractured his arm while playing for Bunge FC. He also comments regularly on Manchester United results on his social media pages.

That said, he does not appear to have a passion for Kenyan football and he is rarely seen in local stadiums.

During Thursday’s match goals from Brazilian duo Fred and Anthony helped Manchester defeat Barcelona 2-1 and progress to round of 16 of the Uefa Europa League.

Commenting on the same, Kileleshwa Member of County Assembly Robert Alai said the country should prepare for worse things that are yet to come.

“Sh500,000 shirts and now straight to watch Man U games at Old Trafford from the Director’s Box. This country should be prepared because things will get worse,” Alai tweeted.

Murkomen’s tweet has since attracted diverse reactions online. Here are some of the comments:

Its your turn to enjoy taxpayers money. — ƙɯƈ – Ƙ𝔞𝔫𝔲 𝔓𝔞𝔤𝔢 (@KWC_Congress) February 24, 2023

Aki ya Mungu hii ni pesa yangu ya stima pic.twitter.com/twccLlUta6 — Lema (@LemayianLeiyan) February 23, 2023

wakenya Kodi zenu hizo — ben (@ben87251724) February 24, 2023

We need an audit, since you were sworn in government, you have been to endless foreign trips and most have been fun and pleasure. You have been to the world cup final and now VVIP seat at Old Trafford. Can we be told of what benefit some of those trips have been to the taxpayers — Bopagi2 (@girau007) February 23, 2023