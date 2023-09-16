How Nairobi Hospital Finance boss met his death at the hands of knife-wielding killer





Police in Nairobi are investigating the gruesome murder of the Acting Director of Finance at Nairobi Hospital, Mr Eric Maigo, whose body was found at his house in Woodley estate with 16 stab wounds.

The body of Mr Maigo, 36, was found dead inside his house on Friday morning with police suspecting that the murder was carried out by a woman who now on the run.

Neighbours have told detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) that they saw Mr Maigo in the company of the said woman. Some neighbours also said they heard the deceased groaning in pain and attempted to find out what was happening.

Police said the woman told the neighbours that all was well and that she was trying to get the keys to the door.

However, when the woman failed to open the door, the neighbours suspected something was amiss because the groans could still be heard coming from the house.

It was then that they decided to ask the security person not to allow anyone to leave the compound until they establish what was going on. Some of the neighbours rushed to Kibera Police Station where they reported the matter.

The neighbours were then accompanied by the police to the scene of the crime where the body of the deceased was found lying on the floor in a pool of blood. The woman had already fled by then.

A DCI sleuth who spoke to Nairobi News said they are yet to establish the motive of the murder. Police are now asking the suspect to turn herself in.

“The woman should just do the honourable thing and surrender to the police. She can hide for some time but not forever and the law will surely catch up with her,” Kilimani Sub-County police boss Mr Moss Ndiwa said.

