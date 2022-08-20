How Nairobi man allegedly stole his lover’s phone on their first date





For many people who are looking for love, a first date always presents an opportunity to give a positive impression to your potential lover. It’s that one occasion to be at your best behaviour to ensure that you catch your the attention of your love potential.

Well, one man in Nairobi recently chose to throw all these unwritten rules of dating out of the window by allegedly stealing from a woman who had invited him for a sleepover on their first date.

The accused, Jairus Wamachio Ngokho, met Dianah Mulongo on a dating site and the two arranged their first date at the woman’s house where they eventually spent the night. Mr Ngokho had reportedly introduced himself as a government officer.

Then it all went horribly wrong after that first night. The morning after, the two left for a hair salon where Ms Mato had an appointment. Mr Ngokho is said to have borrowed Ms Mato’s phone to make a call as his phone had run out of power.

He is reported to have gone missing with the phone, as Ms Mato frantically attempted to reach him. The matter was reported at Kawangware Police Station. Mr Ngokho was eventually traced and arrested after Ms Mato used a female friend to trick him into a meeting her.

Mr Ngokho is now facing charges of stealing the phone worth Sh22,000 in Kawangware, Nairobi on May 5, 2022.

At the Kibera Law Courts, Ms Ngokho pleaded with Senior Resident Magistrate Charles Mwaniki to grant him lenient bail and bond terms claiming he has a young family which depends on him.

The accused was released on a bond of Sh50,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh20, 000. The matter will be mentioned on August 31, 2022 for a pretrial and fixing of hearing dates.