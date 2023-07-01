How Nairobi mechanic lost Sh2.7million after being drugged

Kelvin Zimbalo when he appeared before the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

Kelvin Zimbalo when he appeared before the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA





A man suspected to be among thugs who allegedly drugged a city mechanic before stealing his mobile phone and transferring Sh2.7 million from the victim’s bank account is facing charges of administering a stupefying substance in order to commit a felony.

contrary to section 230 of the penal code.

Mr Kelvin Zimbalo is accused of administering the substance on Mr Dominic Kimiti Kangeri at Burma Market along Jogoo Road in order to steal from him on diverse dates between January 6th and 7th, 2023 jointly with others at large and two others who have been charged with the same offence.

Mr Kangeri had bought spare parts along Kirinyaga Road and while at a matatu stage on his way back to his garage, he was approached by a group of men who held his hand firmly. He immediately lost his consciousness only to find himself along Jogoo Road, not knowing how he got there.

Also read: Man caught vandalising barriers at Nairobi Expressway charged

The items he had purchased and the mobile phone were missing. A Good Samaritan took him to Makongeni Police Station where he reported the matter.

Mr Kangeri later went to replace his SIM card and discovered that Sh2.7 million had been transferred from his bank account through a mobile banking platform. He reported the same to the police and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) commenced investigations.

On February 3, 2023 police arrested a suspect in Mbale town, Vihiga County making a withdrawal from an account that had received money from Mr Kangeri’s bank account.

Also read: Tragedy as woman kills her two children by setting house on fire

The suspect has been charged with similar offence at the Makadara Law Courts where he denied the charges and is out on bond.

Another suspect, Hashim Odhiambo, was also charged with the same offence on March 13, 2023. He denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Eric Mutunga of the Makadara Law Courts.

Both suspects who were charged before Zimbalo were granted a bond of Sh1 million without an option of a cash bail. The case will be mentioned on July 19 when it will be consolidated with that of other accused persons charged earlier.

Zimbalo was granted the same bond terms by Senior Principal Magistrate Gerald Mutunga after he denied the charges.

Also read: Body of missing former Treasury staff Tom Osinde found dumped in river