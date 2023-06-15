How Nairobi woman lost valuables worth Sh20,000 to ‘fortune teller’

Felista Wamaitha when she appeared before the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA

Felista Wamaitha when she appeared before the Makadara Law Courts in Nairobi. PHOTO | JOSEPH NDUNDA





A Nairobi woman who allegedly stole from another woman while claiming to be a fortune teller is facing charges of obtaining money by false pretenses.

Ms Felista Wamaitha has been charged with willfully and unlawfully obtaining a mobile phone worth Sh15,000, a school bag worth Sh2,000, a black baby jacket worth Sh800 and assorted shopping goods all valued at Sh20,300 from Brenda Akinyi.

She is reported to have committed the offence in Lucky Summer estate in Ruaraka sub county within Nairobi on April 28, 2023.

On the material day, Ms Akinyi was at a matatu stage in the area when she was approached by the accused who introduced herself as a fortune teller.

Also read: Drunk man dies by suicide in Nairobi after quarrelling with his wife

The suspect shared details about the complainant’s family, some of which were true, and claimed she could pray for her. Ms Wamaitha allegedly asked about Ms Akinyi’s M-Pesa balance which the complainant disclosed.

The suspect told the complainant to close her eyes so that she could pray for her. After the prayer, Ms Akinyi opened her eyes to find the accused missing and the items which she was holding gone.

She reported the matter at Lucky Summer Police Station and the suspect was later arrested after she was spotted in the area.

Also read: American boyfriend of missing Kenyan woman jailed in US for 9 years

Ms Wamaitha, 38, denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Mary Njagi of the Makadara Law Courts. She was released on a cash bail of Sh20,000 pending trial which starts on December 1, 2023.

A few months ago, a Tanzanian Muslim preacher was charged with fraud after he allegedly obtained Sh1, 350, 950 from a businesswoman promising her prayers.

Mr Said Mwaipopo was accused of obtaining the money from the 21-year-old businesswoman on diverse dates between November 2022 and January 2023.

He was also charged with defrauding his victim while pretending he was in a position to offer prayers to her knowing the same to be untrue.

Also read: Police in Kabete launch investigations into two separate mysterious deaths