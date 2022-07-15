How Nonini almost lost his parcel to ride hailing app company





Kenyan hip hop artiste Nonini has lamented the delay in the delivery of his merchandise by a ride hailing app company.

The We Kamu hit maker shared his frustrations with the company across all his social media platforms. He also shared images of the rider who failed to deliver the merchandise on time.

“You are sent to deliver my merchandise then you go awol and shut down an app! @Boltapp_ke @boltapp What kind of characters pass your vetting on this app. Huyu ashikwe…” he wrote.

Nonini, born Hubert Mbuku Nakitare, claimed he had been waiting for his merchandise for almost four days. He claims all his efforts to reach the rider had been futile.

The company in response asked him to lodge his complain to its Tanzania’s branch.

To this Nonini asked, “A Kenyan incident I’m writing to tanzania@bolt.eu isn’t that contradictory? Anyway 😂 email sent.”

Although through the online rant Nonini finally got his goods, many other clients have since expressed their misgivings with the said ride hailing app company for their poor parcel delivery services.