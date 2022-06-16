How notorious bhang peddler escaped police dragnet for four years





Details have emerged of how a man who the police have described a notorious bhang peddler managed to escape police dragnet for more than four years until his arrest on Wednesday in Homa Bay County.

Nairobi News has established that the suspect, identified as Kennedy Odhiambo Ayoo, had on several occasions evaded arrest, including a series of police raids on his home that saw police officers recover more than 3,900 rolls of bhang.

In a police report seen by Nairobi News, the suspect’s home was first raided in 2020 but he managed to escape leaving behind several rolls of bhang inside his house.

It remains a mystery how he learnt of the planned raids before detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) could pounce on him.

However, his luck ran out on Wednesday when officers who were conducting an operation within Kakelo location, Homa Bay County raided his home and arrested him.