How office cleaner allegedly stole Sh453,000 from her employer





A woman who allegedly stole Sh453,000 from a company she works for is facing charges of breaking into a building and committing a felony.

Ms Winnix Mwende Mumo allegedly broke into Adsite Limited offices and stole the cash between July 23-24 this year.

One of the company’s directors had withdrawn slightly over Sh1 million and kept it in a safe in the office on July 22. On July 27, he discovered that one of the bundles of cash he had kept in a safe was not intact, only for him to discover that Sh453,000 missing.

He reviewed the CCTV footage which captured the accused opening the office to gain entry at an unusually early time. The director reported the matter to the police and Ms Mumo was arrested.

The accused denied the charges before Resident Magistrate Jacqueline Ojwang at the Kibera Law Courts and was granted a bond of Sh200,000 and an alternative cash bail of Sh100,000. The case will be mentioned on August 15, 2022 for a pretrial and fixing of hearing dates.