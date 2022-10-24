How Pakistani journalist was killed in Kenya





Arshad Sharif, a renowned Pakistani journalist aged 50 was shot dead by police officers manning a temporary roadblock along Magadi road, in Kitengela, some 30km from Kenya’s capital Nairobi on Sunday, October 23, 2022.

According to Police OB (Occurrence Book) No 14/23/10/2022 filed at Magadi Police station seen by Nairobi News, the slain journalist died on the spot when the car he was traveling in was sprayed with bullets by officers attached to the General Service Unit (GSU) from Magadi Training school.

The institution is located a few miles from where the fatal shooting took place.

It’s alleged the slain journalist was being driven by his brother Mr Kurram Ahmed on their way from Kweni farm in motor vehicle registration number KDG 200M.

Immediately they branched to the Kiserian-Magadi road from the dusty feeder road, they were flagged down on a stone-made roadblock but they defied.

The officers opened fire hitting the car from all sides killing the journalist on the spot.

“The slain journalist friend Mr Naqar Ahmed found a gunshot wound on his head which had penetrated from the back of his head and exited at the front side of his head,” read part of the Police report.

The car reportedly had nine bullet holes after the incident.

These include one on and had the left side of the windscreen where the deceased was sitting, two bullet holes on the rear left back screen, one bullet hole on the rear right door, four holes on the right side of the boot, and one front right tyre that had been deflated.

The body has been moved to Chiromo mortuary in Nairobi awaiting postmortem.

The GSU police officers are said to have been put on high alert by a team from Starehe’s Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) after a case of child kidnapping had been reported.

“DCI Starehe circulated a report of theft of a motor vehicle/abduction vide OB 70/23/10/2022 that one Douglas Wainaina parked his motor vehicle registration number KDJ 700F outside an electrical shop and left his son namely Dancan Kamau inside the said motor vehicle. On return, he found the said motor vehicle missing. He reported the said incident at Pangani police station where the officers located the son at Olosuritia ACK Church within Kiserian, ”

An officer privy to the investigation told Nairobi News that ‘the truth might be in what has not been documented’.

All senior police officers from Kajiado County were held in a crisis meeting on Monday morning.