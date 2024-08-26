How partying got Just Ivy fired from her ‘high-paying’ job





Fresh out of university, Ivy ‘Just Ivy’ Mugo landed what she describes as a ‘well-paid’ job in the sales and marketing department at Farmers Choice.

By the time she was 22, she had risen through the ranks to become a sales supervisor, managing a team, and with the new role came good perks as add-ons to her salary.

“The money was fantastic at the time. My net (salary) was around Sh50,000 to Sh60,000. I lived at home (in my parent’s house) and drove my mother’s car to work whose fuel was covered by Farmers Choice. At the end of each month, I would come home with enough sausages and things like that. The money was good at that time,” says Just Ivy.

With very little financial responsibility, Just Ivy says she became a party animal, having enough money to indulge herself and never worrying about saving enough.

It’s a lifestyle that would come back to haunt her, a mistake she says she’ll never forget.

“I saved but very little because I was living the high life and making good money. I started saving (seriously) when I was let go from Farmers Choice,” Just Ivy continues.

Her high life took a turn one day when she went out for a night of farewell partying that lasted until dawn.

“I was still partying, living the life and unfortunately the wrong type of boy came along and I found myself in a relationship. There was one night we were partying and I had to be in the office at 5 am the next day, it was a Saturday. It was a big season. Weekends were always big for Farmers Choice. I used to work Monday to Saturday, but here I am at the club at 4 am. In my (drunken) stupor, I made the terrible mistake of leaving the club without telling anyone and got into a car accident,” she says.

The content creator couldn’t make it to work.

“It wasn’t a grisly accident because nobody was hurt, but it was enough for me to miss Saturday and for Farmers Choice to say ‘You can’t come back’. They could see there was something wrong (with my lifestyle). I had already been given a warning for absconding duty for the same thing (partying). So I was let go immediately and I deserved it. I was fired. Forced to resign” Just Ivy adds.

Just Ivy says the incident has helped to shape her character for the better, but it has also inspired her to change her savings habits as a precaution for future eventualities.