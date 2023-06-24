How Pastor Dorcas Gachagua ‘won Museveni’s heart’ on their first meeting

Rigathi Gachagua’s wife Pastor Dorcas Wanjiku during the interview at her home in Karen, Nairobi on July 7, 2022. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has been wowed by Pastor Dorcas Gachagua, who is the wife of Kenya’s Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, whom she met in Uganda on Saturday.

Speaking during a book launch, President Museveni commended Pastor Gachagua for her fiery spirit and revealed his intention to leverage her pastoral skills.

President Museveni’s speech caught many of those in attendance off guard, in what was the first meeting between the Ugandan Head of State and Pastor Gachagua. President Museveni heaped praise on Pastor Gachagua, referring to her as a “firebrand.”

“I am very happy to see Pastor Rigathi, I didn’t know we have a firebrand in Kenya. I will take advantage of her pastoring skills,” President Museveni said.

The President’s words not only underscored his appreciation for Pastor Gachagua but also shed light on his commitment to fostering religious connections and collaborations across borders.

During his address, President Museveni acknowledged Pastor Gachagua’s impressive leadership abilities and vowed to harness her pastoral skills for the benefit of both countries.

Pastor Gachagua, known for her dynamic preaching style and commitment to community service, has been an influential figure within Kenya’s religious circles for years. Her charismatic personality and dedication to social causes have won have favour within the church fraternity.

She is also known for her commitment and advocating for the rights of boychild in Kenya. President Museveni’s recognition of her abilities as a “firebrand” reinforces her reputation as a passionate and impactful leader.

As this newfound partnership between President Museveni and Pastor Gachagua unfolds, the public eagerly awaits further details regarding their collaborative endeavors.

The realisation of their shared vision for a harmonious and prosperous region holds the potential to inspire similar alliances and foster positive change throughout the African continent.

