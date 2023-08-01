How Police gunned down suspected robber in Runda





Police in Nairobi shot dead a suspected robber within the outskirts of Runda in Nairobi County.

The suspect only identified as Patrick was shot dead as he tried to flee from the officers who were giving him a chase.

It all started when Patrick and another suspect who is fighting for his life at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) identified as Denis snatched a phone from a member of the public within Runda Estate.

Denis is reported to have been recently been released from prison.

The two who were on a motorbike started fleeing the scene but police officers on patrol elected to pursue them.

The officers alerted their colleagues who were ahead of the road from the scene to stop the speeding motorbike.

“When they were asked to stop, they defied and tried to go past them. That is how they were shot at with one of them dying on the spot,” a sleuth privy to the matter told Nairobi News.

Denis survived the shootout and is currently at KNH where he is fighting for his life.

Our police source said the two suspects reside in Mlango Kubwa Area where they are well-known to locals.

“They are well known and have been terrorizing locals especially within Jogoo Road and Juja Road. They are phone snatchers,” said the police source.

And in a related development another robbery suspect only identified as Rodney was also shot within Dandora Estate in Nairobi.

Police say Rodney who is now fighting for his life at KNH was in the company of another suspect called Sinde, a well-known jailbird.

“Sinde aka Remmy pretends to be a musician but in real sense he is involved in crime within Dandora. In 2010 he was jailed and was later released but he has not learnt,” our source said.

Nairobi County police boss Adamson Bungei warned the youth against engaging in crime and instead asked them to respect the law.

“Our police in Nairobi are on high alert and the youth should ensure that they respect the law. Stop robbing people and instead do what is right,” Mr Bungei said.

