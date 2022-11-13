How police tracked down and arrested Nairobi man who kidnapped his stepson

Mr Nemwel Ondari, 32, who allegedly kidnapped his stepson after he was arrested in Nairobi with some of the items he was found in possession of. PHOTOS | COURTESY

Detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Saturday rescued an eight-year-old boy who had allegedly been kidnapped by his stepfather a few hours earlier.

Mr Nemwel Ondari, 32, allegedly kidnapped the minor when the mother left for Muthurwa Market in Nairobi County in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

Police say that it is then that Mr Ondari picked his belongings and left with the minor but informed the mother, Ms Evelyne Anderi, through a note left in the house that he needed Sh50,000 in order to release the son.

“Ms Nandera told detectives that she had left their home in Embakasi’s Tel Aviv area at the crack of dawn, headed for Muthurwa Market. But upon coming back at around 9am, she found her husband and son missing,” a report by DCI reads in part.

Mr Ondari also warned his wife that if she informed the police about the kidnap he would kill the minor.

The woman promptly reported the matter at Embakasi Police Station and detectives from the elite Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) based at DCI Nairobi area were assembled to hunt down the suspect.

“The detectives assisted by their Embakasi counterparts traced the suspect and arrested him at the NMS Green Park matatu terminus off Haile Sellasie avenue, a few hours later,” the DCI said in the report.

According to the police, the suspect was arrested around 4pm as he waited for the ransom to be deposited into his M-Pesa account.

The police said after the arrest mother and child were reunited while the suspect was taken into custody at Embakasi Police Station, where he is waiting arraignment in court.

It has emerged that the couple had a bitter disagreement Friday night. It is then that the man packed his clothes and a kitchen knife in two bags, before he made away with the boy. The DCI thanked Ms Nandera for her quick action that he enabled detectives to arrest the suspect.

